Every June, recipe writer Tracey Koch and her extended family venture to Florida for a weeklong vacation that typically falls around Father’s Day. As much as Koch and her family love to cook, they prefer to enjoy the beach rather than the kitchen.

This menu from 225‘s June issue travels well, is easy to prepare in advance and is festive enough for a Father’s Day celebration. It is a meal everyone will love—and is so simple to prepare that you can do it any night of the week.

Read on for all the recipes.