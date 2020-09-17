Skinless, boneless chicken breasts are a staple of weeknight cooking. And as the school year gets into high gear, we’re all in need of easy meals for the family.

But with their low fat content, it’s super easy to overcook a simple chicken breast. How do you ensure that this cornerstone of healthy, family-friendly eating comes out moist and tender every time?

225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson has five rules to get it right.

Read on for the full story, which originally appeared in an August 2018 edition of 225 Dine.