Craft brewers say there is untapped potential in Baton Rouge’s beer scene. What’s in store for 2018, and what do we have to do to become a true beer city?

We talk to the minds behind local favorites Tin Roof Brewing Company and Southern Craft Brewing Company, as well as the teams about to launch three (!!!) new breweries in Baton Rouge this year.

We’ve also got stories on the local designers creating the labels for several Louisiana beer brands, takes from local beer experts on the city’s most legit beer bars and favorite breweries across the state, and how to brew your own beer at home.

Read on for the full February cover story.