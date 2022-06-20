Check out 225’s award-winning cover story on pizza in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge pizza is all grown up.

That was the message of our March 2021 cover story, “Pizza Party,” which detailed how our collective love for the pizza had grown since the start of the pandemic. The story recently placed third in the Society for Features Journalism’s 2022 Excellence-in-Features competition under the category “Features Series or Project.”

Nationally, pizza chains and independent restaurants alike saw sales soar after the pandemic’s onset, a rare pandemic “bright spot,” according to The New York Times. At a time when restaurateurs were exercising caution opening new bricks-and-mortar spaces, pizza restaurants pushed forward in Baton Rouge. In April 2020, Motza’s Pizza Pub became one of the first eateries to open during the stay-at-home order. New concepts like Pizza Artista and Hive Pizza debuted in 2021.