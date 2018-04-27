Channel your favorite farm-to-table restaurant with a home-cooked, locally sourced meal

Dining in doesn’t have to mean making everything from scratch. Sometimes we just don’t have time. And OK, some of us don’t have the skills, tools or ingredients to make a sourdough loaf or roll pasta by hand. So we get by with a little help from our local friends. Stocking up on Baton Rouge-made food products makes cooking easier all while supporting the businesses we already know and love. Our take on pasta night requires little more than boiling, tossing and stirring—but it’ll taste just as fresh and delicious.

Hover over the image below to see how you can perfect your pasta:

ONLINE

dagostinopasta.com

delightfulpalate.net

freshpickinsmarket.com

monjunis.com

redstickspice.com

facebook.com/rosch.bakehaus

seasontotastebr.com

This article was originally published in the May 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.