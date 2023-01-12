More changes at Walk-On’s: Layoffs, new menu options

Some of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s Baton Rouge-based corporate team has been let go as part of a restructuring under new CEO Scott Taylor.

In a brief statement prepared in response to Daily Report’s inquiry, Taylor acknowledges the “adjustments to our organization” meant to “continue our evolution” and maintain the brand’s rapid growth but declined to confirm how many people were laid off.

“These decisions were not made lightly and resulted in the departure of some extremely talented members of our team,” he says. “Our business is strong and it’s my responsibility to assess the team and bring in the best talent to support the continued success of our franchise owners and growth of the brand.”

Walk-On’s announced last week that co-founder Brandon Landry would transition from CEO to chair the company’s board of directors. Taylor, the company’s president and chief operations officer since 2010, was appointed to replace Landry. Taylor says he doesn’t plan to reinvent the wheel at Walk-On’s but will add fresh menu options and boost the customer experience, according to an earlier interview with Daily Report.

The Baton Rouge-born company is in the midst of extensive growth, with more than 75 restaurants now open across 13 states and more than 100 additional franchises in various stages of development. In early 2022, Walk-On’s opened a second corporate office in Atlanta.

Franchise investment firm 10 Point Capital made an equity investment in Walk-On’s in 2020 with the stated goal of opening 150 new locations over the following five years. Terms were not disclosed.

This story originally appeared in a Jan. 10 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.