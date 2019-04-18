Easter and lamb are synonymous in many houses, be it a lamb roast or a braised leg of lamb for Easter dinner. This season, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch decided to simplify the preparation a bit—since we’re all so busy and lamb can be quite time consuming.

She came up with a delicious, rustic Mediterranean-inspired Easter supper with lamb and beef meatballs, Eggplant Moussaka, Roasted Cauliflower Hummus and more. It is casual yet hearty enough to be served any night of the week.

Read on for all the recipe ideas to help mix up your Easter feast.