Fried chicken and sides side of collared greens and red beans at Chicken Shack. Photo by Collin Richie

Fried chicken lovers: Brace yourselves. This Thursday, July 6, is National Fried Chicken Day. Even if you’re #teamPopeyes or #teamKFC, there are plenty of local restaurants with finger-lickin’-good chicken for you to try.

Check out some here:

Delpit’s Chicken Shack: Whether you’re a Baton Rouge native or you’re just stopping in town, Chicken Shack is a local favorite. Outside of having mouth-watering and crispy fried chicken, this Baton Rouge restaurant makes customers feel at home with its long list of soul-food options.

Collard greens, mac and cheese, cornbread, red beans and rice, sweet potatoes and fries are just a few of the items you can get with a 2-, 3- or 4-piece fried chicken plate. Check out our story on Chicken Shack’s long local history—and its inspirational phone messages.

Blue Store: If you haven’t tried Blue Store’s fried chicken wings already (and we have!), National Fried Chicken Day is the perfect occasion. Once Baton Rouge’s hidden gem, the Blue Store is now located in three locations across town.

For fried chicken with a kick, the Blue Store’s wings are bold, spicy and deliciously crunchy.

Raising Cane’s: Raising Cane’s is a go-to for its flaky, moist and steaming hot chicken strips. With tried-and-true sides of buttery toast, crinkle-cut fries and creamy coleslaw—plus that addictive sauce—the Louisiana-based restaurant is the perfect place for fried chicken lovers on a budget.

But let’s be real. If you live in Baton Rouge, you probably already have your drive-thru order memorized. (Double fries, no coleslaw for me, please!)

Wings of Glory: Satisfy all your fried chicken cravings at Wings of Glory. Offering everything from fried chicken sandwiches to chicken tenders, this restaurant has a wide variety of menu options.

In addition to fried chicken, Wings of Glory makes fried catfish, fried shrimp, cheeseburgers and quesadillas.

Other places to check out:

The Overpass Merchant: We all know the best part of fried chicken is the skin. At The Overpass Merchant you can order fried skins as an appetizer. Also, check out its chicken fried chicken special on Tuesdays. Its weekend brunch menu includes fried chicken biscuits done up a variety of ways.

The Londoner: Instead of fish and chips, you can get beer-battered chicken strips with honey mustard at this British pub.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: What’s National Fried Chicken Day without heading to the Louisiana original Popeye’s? Grab a box of its Bonafide chicken at one of 12 Baton Rouge locations.

Where’s your favorite spot for fried chicken in Baton Rouge? Tell us in the comments.