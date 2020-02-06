Join the 225 team at Rouj Creole on March 5 to cast the first votes on the 2020 Best of 225 ballot. The event celebrates the official launch of the Best of 225 final voting stage.

RSVP today to ensure your name is on the list to get into the event. General admission is free and includes delicious passed appetizers, drink specials and live music by Jordan Anderson. The event is 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Want a little something extra? Get a Taste of City Group Hospitality VIP ticket. These tickets will give you access to a VIP area at Rouj Creole that will feature bites from each member of the City Group Hospitality family: Rouj Creole, City Pork Brasserie and City Slice. The VIP area will also include a private bar with complimentary drinks. Limited tickets are available, so reserve a ticket with general admission or VIP here. We look forward to celebrating with you.

And don’t forget to keep nominating! We’ve extended the write-in nomination period until Feb. 13. That means you still have a chance to write in your favorites and help them make it to the final voting ballot. Find out more here.