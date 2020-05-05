Time to fiesta at home, ‘cause it’s Cinco de Mayo!

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla, when Mexico won the 1862 battle against Napoleon III’s French Forces.

And in Baton Rouge, it’s typically commemorated with lots of margaritas and tacos at restaurants around town. This year’s festivities will look a little different, but don’t fret! Here are a few ideas for enjoying the holiday, even in these quarantine times.

Get a full Cinco spread delivered to your home by Mestizo

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine will deliver quarantine Cinco essentials—think gallons of frozen margaritas, keto-friendly mimosas and froses, and taco pans—within a 5-mile radius of the restaurant. Check out the full menu here. There is a $75 minimum for delivery, but the restaurant is also offering its regular menu for curbside pickup.

Call 387-2699 to place an order. Mestizo is at 2323 Acadian Thruway.

Pick up a ‘survival kit’ from the Velvet Cactus

Although the restaurant has a limited menu right now, it’ll have your Cinco essentials covered. Its Cactus Survival Kit includes a pint of queso and salsa, a pound of chips and a half gallon of Cactus Original Frozen margarita. Sounds like enough food to ration your Cinco de Mayo festivities throughout the week!

Order through Waitr, Grubhub, walk-up or phone call at 227-2563. The Velvet Cactus is at 7655 Old Hammond Highway.

Try some margarita cupcakes from Smallcakes or Cupcake Junkie

Pick up Smallcakes’ Cinco de Mayo mini cupcake box filled with six margarita, three vanilla and three chocolate flavored cupcakes. Call 831-1856 to order a box for you and your family. Smallcakes Baton Rouge is at 18135 E. Petroleum Drive, Suite D.

Over at Cupcake Junkie, the Cinco de Mayo menu includes strawberry margarita cupcakes, Hennessy butter pineapple upside down cupcakes and caramel pecan cookies. Call 421-1995 to order. Cupcake Junkie is at 12240 Coursey Blvd., Suite B.

Create a virtual Cinco de Mayo with Casa Maria in Watson

Join Louisiana Music Hall of Famers Chase Tyler and Chris LeBlanc as they perform for free on Casa Maria Mexican Grill’s Facebook Live 7-10 p.m. Be sure to order some food, courtesy of the restaurant, too, and you’ll feel like you’re part of the celebration.

Casa Maria-Watson is at 33939 LA Highway 16.

Grab a meal for you and your family from BLDG 5

Pre-order your Cinco de Mayo dinner from BLDG 5 as the restaurant offers its Surf and Turf Board, with your choice of a six pack of Dos Equis, Topo Chico, bottle of Spanish red, or a Cali Coast Margarita Kit. Deadline to order is 11 a.m., and delivery is scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Email [email protected] to order. BLDG 5 is at 2805 Kalurah St.

Enjoy an al fresco dinner on El Paso Mexican Grill’s patio

The restaurant hosts social distancing festivities while disinfecting tables after each customer, of course. Enjoy enchiladas, nachos, burritos and more. If you’d rather eat at home, you can order through curbside pickup. The restaurant even has drinks to-go.

Call 400-9977 to place your order. El Paso Mexican Grill is at 4808 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Grab two for one margaritas to enjoy on the patio from Caliente Mexican Craving

Although all food will be served from its outside bar and drive-thru lane, you can still enjoy your meal and margs with friends on the patio, all while social distancing.

Caliente Mexican Craving is at 1072 W. Lee Drive.

Hang out at Highland’s Superior Grill’s food truck for margaritas and fajitas

From 11 a.m.-9 p.m., head over to Superior Grill on Highland and enjoy plenty of margaritas and fajitas from its food truck with your friends and family.

Superior Grill is at 7333 Highland Road.

Dig into a food bundle on the patio at Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux

The restaurant’s special Cinco de Mayo bundle includes eight Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos, Cajun Queseaux with tortilla chips and a gallon of frozen margaritas. Depending on the location, you can even get a six-pack of Corona.

Not feeling the outdoor seating just yet? You can order through call-in or curbside pickup.

The locations doing outdoor seating are Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux at 3838 Burbank Drive, and Towne Center at 7425 Corporate Blvd.

Staff picks: Mexican shows, movies and music to enjoy over dinner

We know: Cinco de Mayo isn’t the same without the restaurant ambiance. But you can still get in the spirit at home.

Crank up your stereo, and listen to Mexican singers like Selena Quintanilla, Jose Jose, Luis Miguel and Juan Gabriel.

Or do some Netflix and chillin’ and watch movies Like Water for Chocolate, Roma and 7:19 or shows like The House of Flowers, Rubi and Club de Cuervos.