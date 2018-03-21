Sure, restaurants around town introduce fish sandwiches this time of year as made-for-fasting Lenten specials to opt for instead of the burger or poboy. But these meatless meals don’t skimp on size or flavor. (Can we even call it fasting?)

Read on for five sandwiches that could hook even those who aren’t avoiding meat. Try them before Lent ends.

Des Allemands Hot Catfish Sandwich from District Donuts

District Donuts douses catfish from Des Allemands, Louisiana, in a spicy sauce before battering and frying them. Tarragon coleslaw cools the spice of the catfish. Bread-and-butter pickles provide the sweet and sour counterpoint. We don’t know if this can take the place of a Nashville hot chicken sandwich. But you should definitely try this sandwich any day during Lent—whether it’ll earn a spot on the menu after is TBD.

Seared tuna sliders from Burgersmith

Burgersmith dishes out a Lenten menu every year. These sliders come on egg buns, and the succulent seared tuna is dressed with cucumber slices and shredded cabbage with Asian dressing for some spice and tang.

Catfish poboy from City Pork Deli & Charcuterie

City Pork Deli & Charcuterie has offered a fried shrimp po-boy special on the menu for each Friday of Lent, but a fried catfish po-boy can usually be made-to-order for customers. Both sandwiches come on New Orleans French bread and are dressed in lettuce, tomato and Crystal Hot Sauce aioli for a kick.

Oyster po-boy, Rocca Pizzeria

We know. Oysters aren’t fish, but we had to include the oyster po-boy from Rocca. The pizzeria pairs fried oysters with pea tendrils, tomato, pepperoncini and garlic aioli. Treat yo’self to this po-boy even after Lent—it’s one of six sandwiches on Rocca’s new lunch menu.

The Makai, Curbside

Curbside cooks its tuna burger medium rare, slathers it in spicy honey Sriracha sauce and tops it with crunchy citrus-zest Asian noodles, all between a brioche bun. Called the Makai, it’s been such a hit as a special that it’s earned a spot on Curbside’s new menu, set to roll out in the next two to three weeks. In the meantime, check Facebook and Instagram to keep an eye out for this special.