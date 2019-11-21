It’s almost Thanksgiving—a time when we start planning our most elaborate menus of the year. We turn to multistep recipes because they’re worth it: They have been passed down for generations and will once again adorn the family table as they have for decades.

We at 225 Dine love that tradition. However, 225 recipe writers Tracey Koch and Stephanie Riegel thought it would be a fun change to put together a simpler, down-home holiday menu. It could easily be pulled off in an afternoon and casually shared with family and friends. It’s also the perfect way to host your own Friendsgiving dinner and celebrate with the loved ones in your life who feel more like family to you.

Read on for all the recipes, as featured in 225‘s November 2019 issue, including Pan-Fried Turkey Breasts with Cream Gravy, Sweet and Spicy Green Beans with Bacon, Sweet Potato Biscuits and Homemade Gingerbread.