TJ Ribs plans to reopen its Prairieville location following a two-year shutdown, according to a recent Facebook post.

It’s expected to reopen in early April, says Ashley Francis, who will leave her post as general manager of the TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway to serve as GM for the Prairieville restaurant.

Read on for more from the Jan. 21 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.