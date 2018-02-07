Street Breads files for bankruptcy

Street Breads of Southwest Louisiana LLC, which owns and operates Street Breads restaurants on Perkins Road and in Lake Charles, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The restaurant chain, which specializes in gourmet sandwiches, salads and pizzas, owes more than $846,600 to creditors, including some $598,000 to secured creditors and more than $248,000 to unsecured creditors, according to a petition filed earlier today in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. The company’s assets total some $187,900.

Among the company’s secured creditors are lenders in Lake Charles, Lafayette and New York. Its 20 largest unsecured creditors include several local vendors and suppliers, as well as East Baton Rouge Parish, which is owed $15,000 for unpaid sales taxes, and the Louisiana Department of Revenue, which is owed $25,000 in back taxes.

Fix on the way for alleyway at center of dispute between French Truck Coffee, city-parish

A fix could be coming soon to a battered public alleyway behind French Truck Coffee in Mid City, bringing an end to the owner’s monthslong quest to get it repaired.

French Truck Coffee owner Geoffrey Meeker, who first asked the city-parish to fix the alley last summer, put up a sign next to the passageway late last week, chastising the city-parish and urging people to call the Department of Public Works to complain. The sign says the city-parish “won’t fix it and won’t let us,” and asks “where are our tax (dollars)?”

“It wasn’t in great shape to begin with,” Meeker says of the alleyway. “Then with the delivery trucks, garbage trucks and customers going in there, it has gotten progressively worse.”

Customers have to drive down the alley, which is littered with large potholes, to get to the parking lot in the rear of the coffee shop.

