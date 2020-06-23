Six Baton Rouge bakeries across the city are teaming up to raise $10,000 for local and national organizations working to positively impact communities of color.
Chef Schonberg’s Sweets, Batch Baking Company, Jackie’s Sweet Shapes, Em’s Bakery, Confectious Delights, and Nothing Bundt Cakes are participating in the national Bakers for Black Lives initiative that launched last week in celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S.
Each baker will donate a portion of their sales to local and national organizations focusing on youth empowerment and education, criminal justice reform and food security, such as the Grassroot Law Project, Front Yard Bikes, The Walls Project, Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge and the ACLU.
The Bakers for Black Lives initiative website says the campaign will continue as long as participating bakers are willing to contribute. To learn more about Bakers for Black Lives, visit its website.
