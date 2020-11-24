“It will be fun, but it won’t be fluff.” These were the words of 225 publisher Julio Melara in November 2005, when he wrote his first column introducing the magazine. “Our mission is to become the indispensable guide to living in the Capital Region,” he wrote. “We’ll make a difference as we build our city of the future.”

Here we are, 15 years into that future. And what a ride it has been! And we’d like to think we’ve made a difference, as promised. But as our staff dug through hundreds of pages from the 225 archive, gathering research for our November 2020 commemorative anniversary issue, one thing did become clear. 225 is a time capsule, a chronicle of an ever-changing city. Each issue of this magazine freezes in time all the hopes and dreams of those who were interviewed in it.

Thank you for reading 225. We hope our new issue makes you proud to live here. But more than that, we hope it helps you realize Baton Rouge wouldn’t be where it is today without its most important ingredient: all of you.

The November issue of 225 is on stands now.