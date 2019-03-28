They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But brunch is the one we spend all week dreaming about.

It’s the one meal with no rules. Consume it any hour: shortly after the sun rises, with friends after church or whenever you wake up from last night’s antics. Go the healthy route and get veggies in your egg white omelet—or go all out and stack a mountain of fried chicken on your waffle, then douse it in maple syrup. Don’t forget the cocktail. This is the only day of the week when it’s acceptable—normal, even—to imbibe before 5 o’clock.

Whatever you do, don’t expect standard breakfast fare. Your bacon might be candied. Your OJ might have bubbly in it. And if your pancakes are only topped with butter and syrup—well, you might be ordering wrong.

Lucky for us, we’ll never run out of places for a good Sunday morning meal in Baton Rouge.

And we feature plenty of them in our March issue’s cover story—all about how to do brunch right in the Capital City. Read on for the full story.