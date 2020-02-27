For many in south Louisiana, Lent is a time of sacrifice—but also, seafood. Meatless Fridays ushers in the traditional fried catfish and boiled crawfish dinners, but there are plenty of other Lent-friendly dining options available in the Capital City.

We scoured Baton Rouge to highlight meatless dishes at local restaurants that will satisfy your hunger for each meal of the day on Fridays—or whenever you’re in the mood to try something different.

Read on for the story, which originally ran in the Tuesday, Feb. 24, edition of 225 Dine.