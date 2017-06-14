In case you missed it: Cafe Mimi to open in old Harrington’s Cafe downtown

A new dining option is coming to downtown Baton Rouge in place of long-time staple, The Harrington’s Cafe.

In August, Cafe Mimi will open at 329 Florida St.

The new restaurant is a joint venture from relatives Julie and Dave Carlson and Steven and Sally Banh, whom last week closed on the purchase of the 17-year-old Harrington’s Cafe from owners Craig and Lacey Harrington.

Renovations on the restaurant’s interior will begin Monday, Julie Carlson says. Cafe Mimi’s menu will include a bit of the Harrington’s favorites along with an Asian flare.

