Three days after 37 people were arrested in a sting by five law enforcement agencies at Reggie’s in Tigerland, the popular bar’s liquor license had been suspended, only to reopen a few days later—and just in time for the Fourth of July—after a judge issued a temporary restraining order, WAFB reported.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Wednesday, June 28, that the bar was under investigation by ATC and the city-parish Office of Alcoholic Beverage Control for possible violations, including around 20 minors found on the premises.

Reggie’s is a college bar at 1176 Bob Pettit Blvd., near LSU.

Law enforcement had surveilled the bar for three weeks and noticed an uptick of minors under the age of 18 in the bar’s parking lot on Monday nights. Read the full story from Daily Report.

A post on Reggie’s Facebook page indicated the bar was reopening July 3 with plenty of drink specials.