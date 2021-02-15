Carnival is almost over, but Thee Heavenly Donut makes king cakes year-round

There are less than two days left to get your fill of king cake for 2021.

But do you think you might have a craving again for one in April? How about around Halloween? It’s OK—Thee Heavenly Donut sees you.

The local bakery has become known for satisfying those cravings year-round. It sells St. Patrick’s Day- and Easter basket-themed king cakes in the spring, “spooky” Halloween king cakes in the fall, and white chocolate peppermint king cakes in the winter.