Carnival is almost over, but Thee Heavenly Donut makes king cakes year-round

There are less than two days left to get your fill of king cake for 2021.
But do you think you might have a craving again for one in April? How about around Halloween? It’s OK—Thee Heavenly Donut sees you.
The local bakery has become known for satisfying those cravings year-round. It sells St. Patrick’s Day- and Easter basket-themed king cakes in the spring, “spooky” Halloween king cakes in the fall, and white chocolate peppermint king cakes in the winter.
Co-owner Kara Castille opened the bakery, which now has two locations in Baton Rouge, on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in 2000. She began making the year-round cakes, she says, because of the demand for birthday and wedding king cakes. Some Louisianans, she says, just prefer it to regular cake. In fact, the bakery’s busiest holiday besides Mardi Gras is Christmas.