Ube tres leches? Globally influenced mashups to try on Capital Region menus

7655 Old Hammond Highway

When Magnolia Restaurant Group, also behind Umami Japanese Bistro and Geisha, Sushi With a Flair, opened this Tex-Mex spot in 2024, it added a section to its menu titled “Asian Inspires.” Think: tostadas with sashimi-grade tuna, beef tacos fashioned like Thai lettuce wraps and more. The pork al pastor baos are topped with pickled red cabbage and homemade yuzu and stuffed in a steamed and lightly fried bun.

Gyros tacos from Los Reyes Mexican Grill

11333 Coursey Blvd. and 1072 W. Lee Drive

Greek and Lebanese flavors meet Mexican classics at Los Reyes, co-founded in 2017 by one of the partners behind Albasha Restaurant. It has classic brisket and shrimp tacos, but you can get shaved lamb and sliced beef garnished with a creamy pepino sauce in your tortillas, too. Greek proteins are also available in sizzling fajitas. Opa!

Chicken aeropuerto from Aji City

4860 La. Highway 19, Zachary

Fried rice became a staple in Peru after an influx of Chinese immigrants during the 19th century. Try some at this Peruvian fusion food truck that’s been rolling in Zachary since 2023. The chicken aeropuerto fried rice combines fried egg noodles, grilled chicken thighs, fried egg, green onions, bean sprouts, sesame seeds and a soy sauce blend. Peru might be over 10,000 miles from China, but here, the countries come together in one to-go box.

Pandan and ube tres leches from Mlem Mlem

Locations vary

Cinnamon, whipped cream and three types of milk: That’s the standard for a traditional tres leches cake. But sweets pop-up Mlem Mlem is adding bold pandan and ube for vivid green and positively purple slices. Mlem Mlem—whose name is inspired by a playful Vietnamese expression for “yummy”—also embeds Asian flavors like black sesame and red bean to treats like crinkle cookies.

Butter chicken ramen from Tap 65

515 Mouton St., Suite 103

Have your butter chicken and slurp it, too. This 2022 arrival marries the Japanese dish with Indian-inspired saucy butter chicken for a truly comforting pairing. Forget the rice—Tap 65 is sending noods and a soft boiled egg in this menu staple. In fact, the eatery regularly slings Frankensteined specials like butter chicken arancini, thandai tres leches and other goodies.

Asian and Cajun seafood from Ombu Buffet

3202 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Open since November 2024 in the former Volcano Korean BBQ & Hot Pot space, Ombu Buffet serves sushi, lo mein and Louisiana-style seafood boils all on the same line. And, it’s all you can eat. That’s right. Build a plate with boiled shrimp, snow crab legs, crawfish, sashimi, egg rolls and whatever else you can make room for.

This article was originally published in the March 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.