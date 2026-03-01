Where to find boils and other mudbug tasting events around the Red Stick this season
Eating crawfish is a social experience, especially in Louisiana, where gathering, eating and partying are second nature. So it comes as no surprise that during peak crawfish season, the Capital Region hosts cookoffs, festivals and other foodie events dedicated to the mudbug.
Besides boil battles and lots and lots of tail peeling, these gatherings also often include other types of eats, drinks, live music and entertainment, making them a bit of a step up from your average backyard feast. Here are five crawfish happenings to put on your calendar this season.
Crawfête
March 22
Live Oak at Cedar Lodge
Hosted by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society at a new location this year, this event brings both experienced boilers and local chefs to show off their best pots and elevated crawfish dishes. epicbr.org
Krewe of SU Crawfish Boil
April 12
North Sherwood Forest Community Park
This ticketed boil offers fresh, hot crawdads along with other boil favorites like sausage, corn and potatoes. Find it on Eventbrite.
Bob Jackson Crawfish Boil-Off
April 25
Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales
This boil-off is free and open to the public, but attendees who make a small donation will be able to enjoy three pounds of crawfish. The event also features pop-up vendors, raffles, music and more. Find it on Facebook.
Crawfish King Cookoff
May 1
Downtown Baton Rouge
Supporting Junior Achievement and Big Buddy, this cookoff boasts family fun, live music and over 13,000 pounds of crawfish prepped by 50-plus competing teams. crawfishkingcookoff.com
Pinch-N-Peel Crawfish CookOff
June 6
North Park, Denham Springs
This gathering brings a tasty competition to Livingston Parish with door prizes for attendees, live music and more. Find it on Facebook.
This article was originally published in the March 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.