Burgers, trapeze artists and paintings—all from a social distance, oh my!

GymFit and artist Jacob Zumo are teaming up to host the COVID Conquerors – Drive-thru Art Gallery this Saturday, May 16. Guests will be treated to circus performances, food from Burgersmith, an art show and a glimpse at a new mural on GymFit’s property off Airline Highway.

Zumo and GymFit owner Joshua Roberts wanted to create a socially distant event for Baton Rougeans, and it made sense to add an inspiring mural to GymFit’s wallscape. The mural depicts hands folded in prayer, which Roberts felt fit with our community’s current health and economic crises.

“Once the pandemic happened, we thought it would be a great idea to brighten people’s day with art,” Roberts says.

Roberts was inspired by how people drive through neighborhoods to look at Christmas lights and thought it could work for an art show setup, too. Zumo will bring additional works of art, which will be up for sale. Bayou Cirque will handle the high-flying entertainment.

“We wanted to combine typical and conceptualized art but also have human-style art—people spinning fire and doing trapeze and silks. We’re setting up a 20-foot aerial rig, trapeze artists, aerial silk artists. Even our performers will be doing social distancing,” Roberts says.

Although the majority of the event will be in a drive-thru setting, Roberts says, each family per car can choose to briefly get out of their vehicles to take a commemorative photo with Zumo’s mural, with the photographer “far enough” to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The photos will be available for purchase.

The event will raise money for Missionaries of Charity at St. Agnes Catholic Church and Miracle League Cypress Mounds, both of which have worked to help homeless people, children with special needs and/or impacted businesses during the pandemic.

“We’re just trying to find ways to keep people excited,” Roberts says. “Without you, our community, none of this would be possible.

The event is Saturday, May 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at GymFit’s Adventure Community Center at 4343 Rhoda Drive. Find more information about the event here, and donate to the event here.