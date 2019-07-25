Ready-to-drink cocktails have had a long, hard road. Many of the brands first out of the gate were too sugary sweet or artificial-tasting to catch on, and so we stuck with freshly made craft cocktails from our favorite bartenders.

But just as canned wine has become a thing (and seriously, it’s not something to snub your nose at anymore), technology and chemistry has finally caught up. Besides the hard seltzers out there, small distilleries and other beverage businesses are perfecting classic and craft cocktails for canned consumption. They are cramming the flavors of cardamom and chamomile in canned vodka drinks, or adding hints of lemon peel and black pepper in a gin and tonic variety. There’s even a canned rye whiskey cocktail with navel oranges and raw honey.

Eater has the full story on how we’ve reached this point of cocktail-in-a-can innovation. Now we’re curious to see which Baton Rouge groceries will start carrying them. Comment below if you’ve spotted any varieties around town!