Cannatella Grocery is known for its muffuletta, although it will not serve food at the Baton Rouge location. Stock photo

The owners of Melville-based Cannatella Grocery say they plan to open their Government Street location in mid-March, according to Daily Report.

An estimated $60,000 of renovations are being made to the 2,000-square-foot building next to Rocca Pizzeria, according to online records. Pam Cannatella, one of the owners, says most of the space will be retail, with a small area in the back for employees.

The grocery, which has operated in Acadiana for more than 90 years and is known for its muffuletta, will not offer restaurant-style service at the Mid City location, but there will be a countertop at the front of the store with stools for people who want to eat food they pick up there.

The grocery will sell specialty meats like boudin and Italian sausage—made in Melville—along with Italian imports like olive oil, pastas and wines, and cheeses, as well as grab-and-go sandwiches.

Read the full story in Daily Report.