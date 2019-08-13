If you have an abundance of summer produce, but the thought of traditional canning sounds daunting, this recipe is the answer. Quick pickles are an easy and flavorful use of a variety of seasonal vegetables, but they work especially well with items that are in full swing right now: cucumbers, squash and zucchini. Throw in sliced onion and peeled garlic cloves for extra flavor and hot peppers for added punch.

Try them on pulled pork sandwiches or backyard burgers, or serve as a tasty side with Vietnamese spring rolls or alongside a Southern veggie supper. They’re also perfect for a homemade charcuterie platter.

The method couldn’t be easier. Read on for the recipe for Quick Sweet & Spicy Pickles in this story from our archives.