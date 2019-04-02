Review platform Yelp has launched a health feature allowing users to view how restaurants fare in safety inspections, according to Daily Report and WAFB-TV.

Yelp began displaying health scores for Louisiana restaurants last week after announcing the feature would begin a national rollout earlier this year.

HDScores is partnering with Yelp to display the health scores, ranging from 0 to 100, by collecting public data from health departments. HDScores calculates its rating based on past inspection results because health departments only note violations and do not give out scores.

Yelp says the feature could decrease the number of hospitalizations due to foodborne illness. Read the full story in Daily Report and WAFB-TV.