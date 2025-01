How to campaign for the Best of 225 ballot in 2025

Best of 225 is turning 20 in 2025! And we’re letting you decide which local businesses will receive awards in our anniversary edition of Best of 225. Since its launch in 2005, 225 Magazine has spotlighted the city’s most beloved restaurants, bars, people and businesses in the annual Best of 225 Awards. The Capital Region’s original reader’s choice poll, Best of 225 has grown every year over the last two decades, adding more categories and drawing new voters.

Head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your picks for this year’s awards.

And if you’re campaigning to get your own spot on the ballot, feel free to save one of our official logo images below to use on social media, to print and place around your business, etc. Good luck!