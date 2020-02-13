We know a thing or two about seasoning here in Louisiana. From crawfish so spicy it makes your nose run to Cajun-style gumbo with a kick, we’re experts on making things hot. But spicy foods aren’t everyone’s jam. That’s why Cajun Cowboy Kitchen owner Kendell King created his own seasoning packed with flavor and no burn.

The Baker native has always loved Louisiana cuisine. But when he discovered spicy foods were bothering his digestion, he created a solution: Red Magic. The non-spicy seasoning is the secret sauce to Cajun Cowboy Kitchen’s large following.

King has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram and has customers from all over the country stop by his restaurant and deli. His most popular dishes are fried chicken and boiled crawfish. Customers can also order gumbo, jambalaya, boudin balls, turkey necks, turkey wings, oysters, hamburgers, pastalaya, red beans and rice and other seafood and Cajun cuisine. King knows all of his restaurant regulars. Even during a lunchtime rush, he’ll stop to hug a familiar face or shake someone’s hand.

“People love to eat,” King says. “If I can feed you, you know you got a friend for life.”

The 32-year-old has been cooking professionally since 2014. He started by setting up pop-up kitchens in local parking lots, outside night clubs and family members’ houses. Before he knew it, customers wanted meals daily. So, in November 2018, he opened the Cajun Cowboy Kitchen storefront.

Customers can order to-go plates in-person or call in advance to carry-out. Some diners sit at the two outdoor picnic tables, while others scarf down their meals in their car. The restaurant doesn’t just sell hot plates. Visitors can purchase frozen seafood, fries and select meats from a to-go freezer. To drink, customers can choose from bottled water, soda and Cajun Cowboy Kitchen’s homemade lemonade, pink lemonade or fruit punch.

King wears many hats. In addition to running a restaurant and seasoning company, the Baton Rouge cowboy owns a Mardi Gras float business. When he’s not cooking, delivering spices or building a float, he returns to his country roots and spends time with his farm animals.

“My favorite part about my job is that I get to wake up every morning and do it all over again,” King says.

Cajun Cowboy Kitchen is at 4167 Choctaw Drive. Its hours are Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.;Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.