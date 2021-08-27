×
What to buy from the grocery store ahead of the hurricane

It’s never fun to wake up to the news that you’re projected to be in the direct path of a major hurricane, but many in Louisiana did this morning.

As of Friday morning, Tropical Storm Ida is projected to be a Category 2 or 3 storm when it makes landfall on Sunday. Monitor the storm’s path here.

If you have a grocery store trip planned today, LSU AgCenter has a handy infographic with items to keep stocked in your pantry.

LSU AgCenter nutritionist and registered dietitian Sandra May nutritionist says you should plan to have a three-day food supply. Focus on shelf-stable grains, protein (think canned meats, peanut and other nut butters, and protein bars), fruit and vegetables (including dried and canned produce and soups), and dairy substitutes such as soy and almond milks. Find the full breakdown of ideas here.

We’re sure you won’t forget the ice and bottled water, but you might not think of other crucial items, like a manual can opener and disposable plates, cups and utensils. (Personally we might, ahem, add a wine corkscrew to that list, too.)

Stay safe, Louisiana!


