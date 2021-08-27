What to buy from the grocery store ahead of the hurricane

It’s never fun to wake up to the news that you’re projected to be in the direct path of a major hurricane, but many in Louisiana did this morning.

As of Friday morning, Tropical Storm Ida is projected to be a Category 2 or 3 storm when it makes landfall on Sunday. Monitor the storm’s path here.

If you have a grocery store trip planned today, LSU AgCenter has a handy infographic with items to keep stocked in your pantry.