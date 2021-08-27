What to buy from the grocery store ahead of the hurricane

LSU AgCenter nutritionist and registered dietitian Sandra May nutritionist says you should plan to have a three-day food supply. Focus on shelf-stable grains, protein (think canned meats, peanut and other nut butters, and protein bars), fruit and vegetables (including dried and canned produce and soups), and dairy substitutes such as soy and almond milks. Find the full breakdown of ideas here.
We’re sure you won’t forget the ice and bottled water, but you might not think of other crucial items, like a manual can opener and disposable plates, cups and utensils. (Personally we might, ahem, add a wine corkscrew to that list, too.)