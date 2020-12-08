Now that we’re fully in the holiday season, there are all sorts of opportunities to prepare a big meal.

Our guess is you’ll be in need of a breakfast or brunch option at some point soon, and few dishes are as easy as a breakfast tart. It’s nothing more than a pie crust filled with a combination of beaten eggs, a cup of dairy, a favorite cheese and some sort of protein or vegetable, or both. Toss in fresh herbs for extra flavor and top with embellishments like sliced tomatoes, imported pitted olives or steamed asparagus.

In a November 2016 edition of 225 Dine, food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson offered up the sort of recipe that can be taken in any flavor direction. You can also make it ahead of time.

Read on for the recipe and tips.