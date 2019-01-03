In 2017, approximately 565 Baton Rouge restaurants were popped for critical safety violations during inspections by the Louisiana Department of Health, which sounds pretty disturbing on the surface.

But a closer look shows most violations are far less serious than others, as Business Report details in a new feature about the five restaurants with the most serious violations.

Inspections are conducted three times a year for two types of violations: critical and noncritical. Critical violations, if left uncorrected, can lead to food contamination or illness. To identify the five Baton Rouge restaurants with the most serious violations, Business Report reviewed all of the nearly 4,400 critical violations recorded in 2017 from LDH public records, the most recent year for which data is available.

Volume and severity of each restaurant’s violations were taken into consideration in compiling the list, along with repeat offenses and those that were not corrected on site.

Read on for Business Report‘s story on the 5 Baton Rouge restaurants with the most serious food safety violations in 2017, which includes a link to a LDH database where you search inspection reports for all restaurants.