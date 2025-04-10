Bunny brunch: Easter Sunday specialty brunches around Baton Rouge

For those looking to continue celebrating after church or family gatherings, hop to one of the many spots around town hosting specialty brunches for Easter next Sunday, April 20.

Put on your holiday best, gather ’round with friends and family, and bring your appetite for build-your-own crêpe bars, crabcake benedicts, flavored bottomless mimosas and more.

Did we miss an Easter brunch menu? We’ll keep updating this story, so send menu information to [email protected].

1717 Kitchen + Cocktails

1717 River Park Blvd., Suite 101

The Queen Baton Rouge’s 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails hosts its Easter jazz brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Priced at $45 per person, the event will feature a prix fixe menu and live jazz by Jan Dupre and the Gentlemen of Swing. Indulge in bacon cinnamon rolls, breakfast sliders, stuffed French toast, crabcake benedict, steak and eggs, white-chocolate raspberry waffles, strawberry shortcake and more. Bottomless mimosas are on offer for $20, or $24 for flavored options like blueberry, lavender, peach, raspberry, strawberry and more. Find more information here.

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque

10423 Jefferson Highway

Celebrate Easter Sunday at BRQ from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Brunch specials include redfish Sardou, steak and eggs, and blackened chicken pasta. From the bar, guests can enjoy drinks such as the honey thyme martini, Peeptini and blueberry mint spritzer mocktail. The regular menu will also be available. Reserve a table and find more information here.

Cheesecake Bistro by Copeland’s

6171 Bluebonnet Blvd.

The Easter Brunch buffet runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The spread includes classic breakfast dishes and Southern-inspired specialties like buttermilk biscuits, slow-roasted Prime rib, jambalaya pasta, red beans and rice, seafood plates, desserts and more. From 10 a.m.-noon, you can enjoy a complimentary cocktail of your choosing. Find more information and make your reservation here.

Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge

4728 Constitution Ave.

Listen to live music from Connor Underwood as you enjoy an Easter buffet. Indulge in gumbo, salads, small bites, entrees and accompaniments, plus a kids’ menu and more. Dishes on offer include Waldorf salad, Prime rib, honey-baked ham, almond-encrusted duck, seafood au gratin, eggplant shrimp casserole, assorted pastries, cakes, sweets and more. Book your reservation and find more information here.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

7321 Corporate Blvd.

Delight in the three-course Easter weekend brunch menu featuring savory selections. This menu will be available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Expect savory selections like sliced tenderloin and French onion frittata, filet mignon with lobster, rack of lamb, shellfish Louie salad and more. Sip on featured cocktails such as the Ultimate Bloody Mary, the Butterfly Effect and the Tropical Twist Mimosa. Reserve your table and find more information here.

The Gregory

150 Third St.

Browse the Easter buffet at The Gregory from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured dishes include leg of lamb, bourbon-glazed ham, blackened redfish, charbroiled oysters and more. Make reservations and find more information here.

L’Auberge Casino Hotel

777 L’Auberge Ave.

L’Auberge’s Easter Brunch celebration runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Brunch at 18 Steak is $65 and will include live entertainment. Call 225-224-4142 to reserve a spot. Over at Bon Temps Market, find a buffet of seasonal meats, seafood, sides and desserts for $39 per person. No reservations are needed for Bon Temps. Find more information on both brunches here.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

5252 Corporate Blvd.

Enjoy either a decadent Easter lunch or a savory Easter dinner. For starters, guests can enjoy a classic shrimp cocktail, a fresh Caesar salad or seared ahi tuna. Satisfy your appetite with main courses like a slow-roasted Prime rib or a juicy New York strip paired with a buttery lobster tail. Finish off with a sweet treat like chocolate bliss cake or house-made bread pudding with caramel sauce. Secure your reservation and find more details here.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Experience Easter at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel’s Tallulah from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Indulge in dishes such as poached pear arugula salad, deviled eggs, chicken and sausage gumbo, and Italian wedding soup. Other featured items include a 30-egg omelet, smoked baked mac and cheese, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, honey and vinegar leg of lamb, glazed ham, cheesecake, strawberry shortcake, truffles, banana bread pudding and more. Customize your meal at the omelet, crêpe and waffle bars. Find more information here.