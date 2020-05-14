The May 2020 issue of 225 is all about how restaurants have been coping with the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on their businesses. Many of them have had to let staff go, operating with only a skeleton crew on takeout orders until the ban on dining in gets lifted.

We talked to several restaurant owners about their experience and their hopes for the future. One of those is Angel Lombrage, chef and co-owner of The Bullfish Bar and Kitchen.

“It’s challenging right now, but we are making the best of this situation,” Lombrage says. “We miss talking to guests in the dining room the most. We miss that setting, where we’re so busy and the servers are happy and the room is full of appreciation and love for the food.”

Read on for more of Lombrage’s thoughts and insights from three other local restaurant owners.