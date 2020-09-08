With the beginning of a new school year and still so much uncertainty about what this fall will look like, 225‘s recipe writer Tracey Koch decided this month to focus on budget-friendly meals for your family.

Providing for our families and keeping home life as stress free as possible is now more important than ever. Thus, Tracey’s September menu is an easy meal that won’t stretch the pocketbook and will give everyone a reason to look forward to gathering around the table for a little family bonding time.

First up is a simple and delicious recipe for Stuffed Bell Peppers. With basic ingredients you probably already have on hand in the pantry, this dish a comfort food classic. The breakfast sausage dressing with rice stuffed into peppers with tomato sauce can also serve a family of six for under $20.

Read on for the recipe and the rest of our budget-friendly dinner ideas. This story originally appeared in the September 2020 edition of 225.