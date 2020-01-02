A Georgia bubble tea shop called King Kong Milktea & Smoothie is opening next weekend in the Perkins Road space formerly home to Gambino’s Bakery.

Local franchisee Valerie Nguyen recently signed a five-year lease on the 2,100-square-foot space, which is located within Panache Plaza, next to Bảo Vietnamese Kitchen and Asian Market. In addition to the soon-to-open Perkins Road shop, Nguyen owns another franchise in Denham Springs.

“People in Baton Rouge like new tastes, different cultures and food,” says Nguyen, who’s lived in Baton Rouge for 14 years. “That’s why we’re trying to bring everything here.”

King Kong Milktea & Smoothie offers a variety of Asian-inspired drinks and desserts, according to its website. The new shop will also offer snacks like egg rolls, Vietnamese po-boys and Korean chicken wings, among other items.

Besides its Baton Rouge and Denham Springs locations, the company has three shops in Georgia, with another planned. It’s the latest bubble tea shop to open locally, preceded by, among others: T&T Cafe downtown, Teatery Teahouse and Tapioca on Corporate Boulevard and MoMo Tea in Ichiban Square.

A soft opening will take place Jan. 4, followed by a grand opening Jan. 5.

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 27 edition of Daily Report. Read the original story here.