Brunch bunch: New offerings and menus in Baton Rouge for your next mid-morning meal

It’s safe to say Baton Rouge is a bit of a brunch town. Drive anywhere in the Capital Region during mid-morning on the weekend, and you’re sure to see restaurants with overflowing parking lots and outdoor dining packed with hungry patrons.

And while many spots have long cemented themselves as brunch barons, quite a few newcomers have recently joined the scene, like Brasserie Byronz, the new concept in the former Bistro Byronz location on Government Street.

Brasserie Byronz owner Emelie Kantrow Alton says offering brunch was always in the cards, though it debuted its Sunday brunch after opening. Introducing a brunch later gave the staff the chance to get acquainted with the restaurant while allowing Alton and her team to dream up menu options that would appeal to patrons. Alton says it was also a great way to get in front of customers again with something new.

“I always tell people, (brunch) has been something that has always been in the Byronz family of restaurants. It’s something that folks love,” she says. “I think a lot of people hold (off) on the brunch, as did we, to give us that break on the Sundays.”

So far, Alton says brunch at Brasserie Byronz has been popular—but she isn’t surprised.

“In the South, we love our food. And I think when it comes to this community, people really want to make the most of their weekends,” she says. “I have siblings in New York, and I have people in D.C., and they are eating, drinking and having a social lunch much more. Whereas, in our market, we’re just a little bit more traditional, and the week is for work. When we get to the weekends, certain groups of people are ready to just let go and enjoy their weekend.”

Rise and dine: 6 new brunches

Whether it’s new spots debuting the meal, like Brasserie Byronz, or established eateries crafting a revamped menu, here’s a roundup of fresh local brunches. Did we miss a newer brunch offering? Send tips to [email protected].

515 Mouton St.

When: Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Alton says brunch at Brasserie Byronz features a well-thought-out menu that isn’t too expansive, but contains diverse options for different palates. And it’s more than just a breakfast menu served later in the morning. Craving a pastry? Go for a basket of St. Bruno Bread Co. creations like baguettes, croissants and pan au chocolates. Need something savory? Order the Petite Ribeye Steak & Egg.

3109 Perkins Road

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Brunch on a rooftop? Yes, please. This new Perkins Road eatery recently launched brunch with fluffy pancake stacks, breakfast burritos, frozen coffee cocktails and more.

1857 Government St.

When: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Recently reopened under new ownership, Leola’s also has a revamped menu including some new options like shrimp and grits for longtime patrons and curious new customers. And it’s no longer a weekend event. That’s right—Leola’s is now serving up brunch goodness seven days a week.

3930 Burbank Drive, Suite G

When: Saturdays and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Modesto offers a small-but-mighty brunch menu packed with plates, tacos, desserts and cocktails. From huevos rancheros and a Mexican-style French toast to tacos filled with chorizo, egg, cheese and more, this eatery puts its customer-loved flair on brunch favorites.

7622 Old Hammond Highway

15440 George O’Neal Road

When: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Get the best of both worlds with sweet and savory options on the new brunch menu at Portobello’s. This revamp features everything from sweet potato pancakes and avocado toast to chicken sandwiches and hamburgers. Whether you’re looking for a breakfast-y meal or just want to enjoy an early lunch, you’ll likely find a suitable option.

3930 Burbank Drive

When: Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sundays are for feasting on sushi and other Umami menu staples alongside an eager, brunch-hungry crowd.

3510 Drusilla Lane

When: Sunday

This new coastal-inspired Mexican eatery is slowly growing in the local brunch scene. So far, Veracruz is offering two brunch-forward dishes, along with a few cocktails on Sundays. Expect the menu to expand with more options in the future.