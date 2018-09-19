A sampling of Magpie's passed appetizers: Pommes Anna (layered potatoes with butter, chive and alder smoked sea salt); caprese bites with mozzarella, tomato, balsamic pearls and basil oil; and redfish pâté-stuffed gruyere gougeres (French choux pastry). Staff photo

While 225‘s Hot Off the Press events are traditionally an adults-only party, we’re changing things up this month. To unveil the new October edition of 225, we’re bringing the party to the new Pointe-Marie neighborhood development and inviting the whole family along!

Bring the kids, bring the lawn chairs and blankets (but please, no ice chests), and bring your appetites as we celebrate our new issue.

Magpie Cafe, which opened a new outpost at Pointe-Marie, will provide passed appetizers such as redfish pâté-stuffed pastries, caprese bites with balsamic pearls and more. Magpie will also offer two types of flatbreads and a pasta salad for purchase.

Three bars set up around Pointe-Marie Square will provide wine, beer, coffee, mixed drinks and two specialty cocktails.

We’ve got the entertainment covered, as well: the band After 8 will provide music, and there will be lawn games and artists doing face painting and caricatures. Also, event sponsor Audi will be showing off a selection of new cars at the square.

Join us Sept. 27, 5:30-8 p.m., at Pointe-Marie, 14200 S. River Road. Check out our Facebook event post here, and register to attend the event on our Eventbrite page.