Well, here we are. The holidays are over, the weather is gross, and you’re trying to eat better. That makes it the perfect time for chicken tomatillo soup—an easy-to-assemble colorful amalgam of fresh peppers, lean chicken and tomatillos.

As 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson has said before, tomatillos are probably the simplest, yet one of the more underused ingredients out there. And they add incredible citrusy punch.

She created a soup we originally published in January 2017, inspired in part by a past Cooking Light recipe. It’s reminiscent of tortilla soup, and it’s enhanced with yummy toppings like crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro and avocado. Fresh lime juice is essential for bringing it all together.

Read on for the full recipe, which appeared in a January 2017 edition of 225 Dine.