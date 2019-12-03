Now that we’re fully in the holiday season, there are all sorts of opportunities to entertain. It’s not just those mammoth cornerstone meals that are on our minds but also those occasions in between.

Our guess is you’ll be in need of something brunchy at some point soon, and few dishes are as easy as a breakfast tart. It’s nothing more than a pie crust filled with a combination of beaten eggs, a cup of dairy, a favorite cheese and some sort of protein or vegetable, or both. Toss in fresh herbs for extra flavor and top with embellishments like sliced tomatoes, imported pitted olives or steamed asparagus.

In a November 2016 edition of 225 Dine, food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson offered up the sort of recipe you can do in your sleep and can take in any flavor direction. You can also make it ahead of time.

Read on for the recipe and tips.