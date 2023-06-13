Baton Rouge restaurateur Jordan Piazza says he has secured the former home of Kalurah Street Grill under the Perkins Road overpass for a restaurant, though he has not chosen a name or nailed down a concept.

“I think it’s going to be a restaurant with an elevated bar experience,” he says. “It’s definitely going to be a restaurant first and foremost.”

He says he hopes to open by September, in time for football season.

“The guys before us did a lot of extensive renovations,” Piazza adds. “What we have to do is more cosmetic and not structural, so it won’t take as long to accomplish what we’re trying to do.”

Brad Watts closed Kalurah Street Grill in February after more than six years in business, citing issues with parking in the Perkins overpass area and uncertainty about the impact of the planned Interstate 10 expansion as to why he decided not to renew the restaurant’s lease. The building previously was home to Chelsea’s Café.

