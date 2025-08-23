Make this boudin egg roll recipe for fall football festivities

Boudin egg rolls

Yields 18 pieces

12 ounces boudin (preferably smoked)

6 egg roll wrappers

12 ounces pepper jack cheese, grated

½ cup green onion, chopped

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

3 tablespoons avocado or grapeseed oil

1. Remove the boudin from the casing and crumble it into a bowl. Set it aside.

2. Place an egg roll wrapper onto a cutting board with the points facing up and down in a diamond shape.

3. Place 2 tablespoons of the crumbled boudin on the center of the egg roll wrapper to form a log, leaving about an inch of space at the top and bottom of the wrapper.

4. Sprinkle 2-3 tablespoons of the grated pepper jack cheese on top of the crumbled boudin. Add a little chopped green onion.

5. In a separate small bowl, create an egg wash by cracking the egg and adding the water. Use a whisk to beat the egg and water together until there are no lumps or strings of egg.

6. Use a small pastry brush to brush a little egg wash along the edges of the egg roll wrapper.

7. Fold the top and bottom points over the filling. Next, fold the left corner over tightly, tucking the corner under the filling to prevent leakage. Finally, roll up the right corner to seal the egg roll. Place the boudin egg roll onto a baking sheet and set it aside. Continue steps 2-7 with the remaining ingredients.

8. Liberally brush the boudin egg rolls with the avocado or grapeseed oil and place them into an air fryer.

9. Set the air fryer to 375 F and cook for 7 minutes. After the time has elapsed, carefully open the air fryer. Use kitchen tongs to flip the egg rolls, then continue cooking for an additional 7-8 minutes.

10. Remove the boudin egg rolls from the air fryer and allow them to cool for 2-3 minutes before slicing them into thirds. Serve the warm boudin egg rolls with the pepper jelly dipping sauce (recipe here).

This article was originally published in the August 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.