Picture a classic white-tablecloth-spread. First come the crabcakes, followed by an iceberg lettuce wedge. After a filet mignon or fresh fish of the day is served, what’s for dessert? For many Baton Rougeans, especially those indulging in a celebratory meal, there’s only one answer: bread pudding.
“Bread pudding is a Baton Rouge classic,” says Mansurs on the Boulevard Executive Chef Barrett Meeks. The dish has variants all over the globe, but in the U.S., it is marked by an undeniable Louisiana influence. In Meeks’ kitchen, he serves a traditional French preparation.
“That is a classic Mansurs recipe that was here long before I was,” he says, “and we try to do it justice.”
The recipe starts with day-old bread, as stale bread is typically considered the best base for sopping up the flavors in the resourceful recipe. The bread chunks are soaked in a custard base of eggs, milk and sugar and mixed with raisins and blueberries. Once baked, each slice is slathered in a layer of caramel made of brown sugar, Grand Marnier, triple sec and orange juice.
While Mansurs on the Boulevard follows a traditional route, different flavors of bread pudding can be found around Baton Rouge, from time-honored to inventive.
“It’s one of those dishes that really starts out as a neutral canvas,” Meeks says, “and each restaurant can make it their own way.”