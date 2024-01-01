The recipe starts with day-old bread, as stale bread is typically considered the best base for sopping up the flavors in the resourceful recipe. The bread chunks are soaked in a custard base of eggs, milk and sugar and mixed with raisins and blueberries. Once baked, each slice is slathered in a layer of caramel made of brown sugar, Grand Marnier, triple sec and orange juice.

While Mansurs on the Boulevard follows a traditional route, different flavors of bread pudding can be found around Baton Rouge, from time-honored to inventive.

“It’s one of those dishes that really starts out as a neutral canvas,” Meeks says, “and each restaurant can make it their own way.”

Here are a few others worth trying. mansursontheboulevard.com

Seasonal king cake bread pudding at Bistro Byronz

Bistro Byronz serves seasonal bread puddings year-round, but locals wait with anticipation for its king cake flavor during Carnival season.

Praline bread pudding at Jubans

Jubans’ boozy brioche bread pudding has a praline spin with spiced pecans and bourbon caramel.

White chocolate bread pudding at The Little Village

A classic white chocolate preparation comes in an almond tuile at this downtown Italian favorite. littlevillagebr.com

Sweet potato pecan bread pudding at Zea Rotisserie and Bar

This Southern comfort take is packed with sweet potato and covered in pecans and caramel. zearestaurants.com

“Pancific” bread pudding at Tsunami

This Pacific-inspired rendition features tropical flavors with a Polynesian praline glaze over mango and Hawaiian Bread. servingsushi.com