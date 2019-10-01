Sweet potatoes are a bedrock fall ingredient, but they’re also perfect for breakfast any time of the year. Toss a cooled, baked sweet potato into a smoothie, add them to your pancake or muffin batter, or turn them into hash browns for a burst of natural sweetness and an extra dose of vitamins and minerals.

225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson is a savory breakfast gal, so she’s partial to using Louisiana’s yummy local sweet potatoes in hash browns. This dish—Jewel Sweet Potato Hash—is simple and packed with other brightly colored vegetables (hence the “jewel” reference) that makes it really satisfying on an early fall morning.

Serve these hash browns with fresh eggs and whole grain toast for breakfast, or as a side dish for barbecue sandwiches, grilled chicken or pork tenderloin. You won’t regret it.

Read on for the recipe and tips on how to keep the potatoes from sticking to the pan. This recipe was originally published in a November 2017 edition of 225 Dine.