The Garden Café at Independence Community Park is now open, according to Daily Report, with BREC saying it will hold an opening event Saturday, Feb. 2.

Garden Café owner Darryl Johnson also owns SYI Food Services and is a regular at the Red Stick Farmers Market on Main Street downtown. Johnson also operates a food truck, catering service and provides concessions at BREC’s Memorial and Olympia Stadiums.

The cafe is located directly across from the Main Library near the botanic gardens and serves hot and cold coffee drinks, smoothies, breakfast dishes, salads, soup, sandwiches and desserts.

SYI’s food truck provided the refreshments for the opening of the expansion of the botanic gardens in 2018 as his company had begun customizing the café’ space.