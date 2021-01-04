Bistro Byronz is relocating its Mid City restaurant from its longtime Government Street spot into the first floor of the nearby Square 46 development, which formerly housed White Star Market.

The restaurant, which has been in its current building for the past 15 years, will continue operating through Jan. 16. While plans for the new location are still being worked out, it could open its doors by the end of the second quarter.

