Biggie Bee Farm, run by a local father-son team, is the latest honey brand popping up at area grocery stores

“I find it a lot easier down here due to the simple fact that we have more of a subtropical climate,” Wilkinson says. “We tend to have a lot more wildflowers and ditch flowers. The bloom season stays a little longer because of our temperatures and we don’t usually get those cold freezes, so my bees normally winter very well and I don’t come out with too many losses.”

While honey is the crowd favorite—now sold at Calvin’s, Calandro’s, Iverstine and Red Stick Spice Co. and shipping around the U.S.—it has uses far beyond the culinary world, which Biggie Bee Farm takes advantage of.

“We are in the stage now where we have so much honey to harvest throughout the year that we can focus on other products,” he says. “We use the wax for lip balm and hand creams. I’ll even sell little blocks of beeswax. I saw lots of people on Etsy or Pinterest wanting to make candles or their own soaps, so I’ll melt the wax down and keep it as unrefined as possible.”

Turning down a supermarket aisle, you’re bound to be met with a variety of options for honey, but Biggie Bee Farm stands out.

“We take a natural approach to our hives,” Wilkinson says. “It’s pretty much as raw as you can get, and anything the bees bring in from the hives is what gets put in there.”

This article originally appeared in a March edition of [email protected]. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free [email protected] e-newsletter here.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE