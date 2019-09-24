“Don’t forget to call me if you have any questions.” That’s the way longtime inRegister food columnist Chet Beckwith always ended his articles—along with his home number and a promise to return the call if he wasn’t by the phone.

Such an offer sounds awfully quaint in today’s world, but Beckwith’s willingness to personally talk any puzzled home cook through his recipes captured the essence of inRegister—both in the magazine’s early days and now. Like the magazine itself, the food column was all about connecting people.

inRegister’s legacy of featuring fresh new recipes has continued throughout the past three decades. After Beckwith’s tenure, nationally acclaimed cookbook author Holly Clegg was the face of inRegister’s food content, serving up healthy and heartwarming fare each month. Today, food blogger and cookbook author Aimee Broussard fills that role with her charming Southern flavors.

In the September 2019 issue of inRegister, the team behind the magazine celebrates its 30th anniversary by dipping into the archives to remember the inspirational stories of locals who made a mark on Baton Rouge. The issue also looks back at 30 years worth of delicious recipes from beloved local food columnists.

