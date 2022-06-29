The Best of 225 winners were celebrated at a special event, and the new issue hits newsstands this week

We officially unveiled the winners of the 2022 Best of 225 Awards last night at our Summer Nights party at Three Roll Estate. At the event, attendees were the first to get their hands on a copy of our hot-off-the-press July issue. Guests also enjoyed food, treats and drinks from our partner restaurants Curbside Burgers & Fries, Sno Juice and Three Roll Estate.

And starting today, you’ll be able to pick up the issue on newsstands around the Capital Region. The digital issue will go live this Friday, July 1, and in the meantime we’ll be rolling out the winners on 225‘s Instagram feed and stories.

Check out photos from the events below. Thanks to all who joined us! And special thanks to our event partners Coca-Cola, Aetna, Three Roll Estate and event sponsors Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, EBRP Library and Campus Federal.